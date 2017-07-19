The best paid female stars at the BBC

Strictly Come Dancing co-host Claudia Winkleman has been named as the highest earning female star in the BBC’s annual report.

Figures released show that Winkleman out-earns her Strictly co-host Tess Daly and is one pay bracket higher than The One Show presenter Alex Jones, who is the second-highest female earner in the band of £400,000 - £449,999.

The corporation has had to reveal the salaries of stars who earn above £150,000 for the first time, in accordance with new guidelines stipulated in the Royal Charter.

The gender pay gap has been a point of debate as the BBC salary table revealed that only one-third of talent earning over £150,000 are women, with the top seven names being men.

Here is list of the top female earners:

1. Claudia Winkleman, Multi-genre band: £450,000 - £499,999;

2. Alex Jones, TV Non-scripted (Factual and Entertainment): £400,000 - £449,999;

3. Tess Daly, TV Non-scripted (Factual and Entertainment): £350,000 - £399,999

= Fiona Bruce, Multi-genre band: £350,000 - £399,999

= Vanessa Feltz, Radio: £350,000 - £399,999;

6. Sue Barker, Sport: £300,000 - £349,999

= Lauren Laverne, Radio: £300,000 - £349,999;

8. Amanda Mealing, TV Scripted (Drama and Comedy): £250,000 - £299,999

= Zoe Ball, Multi-genre band: £250,000 - £299,999;

10. Rosie Marcel, TV Scripted (Drama and Comedy): £200,000 - £249,999

= Emilia Fox, TV Scripted (Drama and Comedy): £200,000 - £249,999

= Laura Kuenssberg, News and Current Affairs: £200,000 - £249,999

= Gabby Logan, Sport: £200,000 - £249,999

= Dannii Minogue, TV Non-Scripted (Factual and Entertainment): £200,000 - £249,999

= Victoria Derbyshire, News and Current Affairs: £200,000 - £249,999

= Mishal Husain, News and Current Affairs: £200,000 - £249,999

= Martha Kearney, News and Current Affairs: £200,000 - £249,999