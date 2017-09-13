The best luxury Scottish breaks for couples this October

With summer definitely over and the chill of autumn just around the corner, we take a look at the best places to spend a decadent weekend in Scotland next month

Cameron House, Loch Lomond

Picture: the bedroom in Mungo's Den, CoolStays.com

Recently refurbished, Cameron House is a go-to destination for luxury Scottish weekend breaks thanks to its decadent interiors, award-winning spa and Michelin-starred restaurant.

Located on the banks of Loch Lomond, Cameron House is a Scottish five-star luxury resort that is situated where the Highlands meets the Lowlands, yet only a short drive from Glasgow. The resort is a total escape from everyday life; hidden, exclusive yet accessible.

In addition to the baronial mansion house hotel, the resort is home to four restaurants, including the Michelin-starred Martin Wishart on Loch Lomond, an 18-hole Championship Golf Course, award-winning spa with rooftop infinity pool, and offers a range of outdoor pursuits.

For a memorable afternoon, take a trip on the Loch Lomond Seaplane, or a 60 minute Champagne cruise on-board Cameron House’s luxury motor cruiser, the Celtic Warrior.

Picture: Macdonald Rusacks Hotel, supplied

With 136 guest rooms including 26 suites enjoying views across the loch and Trossachs National Park, cosy interiors and warm Scottish hospitality complete the luxury experience.

Make the most of a weekend with one of the hotel’s deals, which include a Suite Romance Package. This experience features a delicious assortment of the ultimate treats and delights for couples looking for somethign special in this idyllic location. From £229.50 per person guests can look forward to overnight accommodation in a luxury Suite, a Champagne cruise for two on Loch Lomond, a three course menu in the Cameron Grill and a full Scottish breakfast. For more information on this and other deals, please visit the hotel’s website.

Old Town Chambers, Edinburgh

Hidden in plain sight, the Old Town Chambers are located down a small close just off Edinburgh’s bustling Royal Mile. Decorated in a contemporary style reminiscent of a boutique hotel, the chambers offer five-star served apartment accommodation for anyone looking to explore the capital.

Foodies will also enjoy the recently launched private chef experience with renowned chef Barry Bryson. Anyone staying in the 50 beautifully appointed apartments on the capital’s historic Royal Mile, can now enjoy the luxury of having their very own private chef. Barry will be on hand to attend to guests’ gastronomic needs: from bespoke banquets, to glamorous canapé and cocktail parties and even masterclasses aimed at transforming participants into the perfect host.

Dunstane House, Edinburgh

Another recently refurbished gem is the beautiful Dunstane House in Edinburgh. Formally the Dunstane House Hotel, the new name includes the sister property, Hampton House and marks a six month, mutli-million pound renovation which was completed on the Dunstane House earlier this year.

Located in the leafy west-end of Edinburgh, the Dunstane Houses were designed by Edinburgh architect, William Playfair, date back to 1852 and have been variously occupied by merchants, musicians, doctors, distillers, bankers and newspapermen over the last 160 years.

If you’d like to experience the hotel but are keen for a deal, there’s a chance to save up to 40% off B&B rates when booking three or more nights. Running until the 22nd December, it’s ideal for those looking for a long weekend in the city filled with autumnal strolls or Christmas markets (which kick off in late November) or simply unable to draw themselves away from the Dunstane’s vast selection of rare and vintage whiskies and decadent afternoon teas.

Home to 16-rooms, the Dunstane House combines understated luxury accommodation with a carefully constructed, Scottish inspired all-day menu and stylish cocktail bar, filling the gap in the city’s boutique hotel landscape. Subtly mixing the old and the new with a nod to the owners’ Orkney Islands heritage, its evocative interiors combine the neoclassical design of old-town Edinburgh with a modern approach to pared down luxury, creating the welcoming feel of a country house hotel, close to the action but away from the bustle. It’s sister house, Hampton, will unveil a further 19 renovated bedrooms and lounge later this year.

Macdonald Rusacks Hotel, St Andrews

Why not treat yourselves to a break away in the town where Kate and William met? St Andrews is a charming destination for anyone looking to escape the city for a few days and spend time exploring Fife’s East Neuk and its picture postcard seaside towns. The Macdonald Rusacks Hotel offers guests the ideal, luxury accommodation and base to do just this.

The hotel is located just a sand wedge from the 18th hole of the world famous Old Course and with 70 bedrooms overlooking the golf course and the historic town of St Andrews, the rooms at the Macdonald Rusacks Hotel provide comfort and an ambience of sporting history unique to the town.

Food lovers can look forward to a range of options from romance-inspired afternoon teas to feasts prepared by Michelin starred chef Tony Borthwick in Rocca Restaurant, which serves up delightful Scottish dishes using the finest produce from local suppliers. The hotel’s One Under Gastro Pub offers a more relaxed dining experience and is an elegant spot to unwind. Guests can also enjoy a glass of champagne or try out an extensive whisky selection while taking in the breath-taking views of the famed golf course.

Ideal for couples who share a passion for golf, Macdonald Rusacks Hotel is one of the greatest golfing hotels in the world, with a dedicated Golf Concierge.

Bed and Breakfast starts from £119, and there is also an Autumn/Winter promotional offer of £139 Dinner, Bed and Breakfast including a complimentary cream tea with code ZH9 (terms and conditions apply). For further information on this rate please visit the hotel’s website.

Mungo’s Den, Skye

This former telephone exchange and post office has been transformed into a boutique retreat using the principles of restore, rescue and revive. This means that all materials sourced for the restoration were environmentally friendly, recycled or restored.

When it comes to the interior design, a mix of antiques, vintage items, salvaged finds and new buys help create the den’s cosy, home away from home feel. Plus the welcome pack of local produce including bread, biscuits and beer, is a thoughtful touch and provides a great start to a holiday.

Whilst this may not seem like a traditional luxury break, the complete escapism of Skye and remote location of Mungo’s Den offer guests the luxury of peace, quiet and time to relax, read or enjoy a film by the wood burning stove.

Blythswood Square Hotel, Glasgow

Set back from the bustling city centre of Glasgow, and overlooking a quiet, lush green square (the namesake of the hotel) the Blythswood Square hotel looks like something from a Jane Austen novel. The beautiful Georgian building is both spacious and glamorous and still has some of the features of when it was the headquarters of the Royal Scottish Automobile Club. The hotel interior is a rich mix of marble, statement lighting, and splashes of colour in the Harris Tweed accessories. The grand lobby has an impressive spiral staircase that leads to the Salon bar area, which is very popular for afternoon tea.

The rooms are decorated in the style of the hotel in a muted palette with an oversized Harris Tweed pendant light and contrasting Harris Tweed cushions and chair, with added touches such as a Johnstone’s of Elgin cashmere throw and Ila Spa toiletries found in the luxurious marble bathroom.

Guests looking for an indulgent break this autumn should check out the hotel’s Suite Splendour deal, which includes an overnight stay in one of the suites plus extra luxury touches such as Champagne and chocolates.

Loch Lomond Arms Hotel, Luss

While visiting the small conservation town of Luss by Loch Lomond (situated literally on the bonnie bonnie banks), you’d be forgiven for thinking you’d stepped back in time. The immaculate cottages, quaint General Store, well-kept gardens and small jetty on the loch have all be perfectly preserved in this charming village, which is only a 40-minute drive from Glasgow. At the heart of Luss is the Loch Lomond Arm Hotel. Formerly an 18th-century coaching inn, the hotel was given a makeover last year to become a cosy country gastropub with 15 rooms on-site (self catering cottages are also available).

The interior of the hotel is a mix of modern and traditional with muted palette of Farrow & Ball hues, tartan curtains, an eclectic collection of vintage country-scene artworks, stags heads, various taxidermy and Victorian decorative accessories.

The rooms, which are named after Scottish clans, continue a similar classic theme but with brighter tones. Woollen tartan throws, antique furniture, vintage prints and a palette of creams, blues and pinks are found on the walls and furnishings.

The hotel is offering experience packages, which are a great way to enjoy the nearby wildlife, scenery and amenities. Couples looking for a relaxing stay should book the experience that includes use of the facilities at the Carrick Spa and 30% off treatments. An overnight stay, dinner bed and breakfast is also included.