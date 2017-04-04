The best long distance walks in Scotland

SOMETIMES a day’s stroll in the hills isn’t enough to satisfy a keen walker.

There are few better ways to get to know your country than a week-long walk across its countryside.

Great Glen Way. Picture: Contributed

Whether it’s the immaculate Scottish scenery or the warm hospitality, a multi-day walk is an unforgettable adventure waiting to happen.

READ MORE: 5 of the best sailing holidays in Scotland

East Highland Way

Lesser known than its sibling walk, the East Highland Way also offers a remarkable look at the Highlands, stretching from Fort William to the heart of the Cairngorms.

West Highland Way. Picture: Getty Images

Typically divided up into seven stages of walking, the East Highland Way is a feast of delightful views and diverse wildlife.

Perhaps what’s best about this long distance route is that despite stretching for over 130km, you are unlikely to see more than a handful of souls each day, a far cry from the often “crowded” West Highland Way.

Time taken: 6-7 days

Distance covered: 83 miles

Cape Wrath. Picture: Contributed

West Highland Way

Scotland’s best known long distance walk - and for good reason - the West Highland Way acts as a whirlwind tour of some of the country’s finest scenery.

Stretching from Milngavie to Fort William, the West Highland Way takes in Loch Lomond, Rannoch Moor, Glencoe, Glen Nevis and other lesser known beauty spots.

Punctuated with ample bunkhouses and pubs, walkers can re-energise that little bit easier with the help of ultra-friendly Highland hospitality.

Time taken: 7-8 days

Distance covered: 96 miles

Great Glen Way

Beginning on the shores of Loch Linnhe and concluding in Inverness on the banks of the Moray Firth, this coast to coast walk follows the Great Glen fault-line which divides the Grampian Mountains from the Northwest Highlands.

Walkers who take the 117km walk be able to take in some of Scotland’s most picturesque lochs, including Loch Lochy, Loch Ness and Loch Oich.

The hardiest of hikers can incorporate this into a longer walk connecting up with either the East or West Highland Way.

Time taken: 5-7 days

Distance covered: 79 miles

READ MORE: 10 unmissable Scottish dog walks

Cape Wrath Trail

This mammoth walk takes participants from adventurers’ hub Fort William to the Northwestern point of Britain, Cape Wrath.

Simply staggering vistas of Scotland’s northern reaches and unforgettable experiences reward those who take on the walk, from the highest waterfall in Britain to a night in the stunningly remote Maol-bhuidhe bothy.

Set on rugged and unforgiving terrain, the Cape Wrath Trail is only suitable for experienced and fit walkers.

Time taken: 14-21 days

Distance covered: 230 miles

The Skye Trail

This unofficial trail lazily chicanes through the finest sites of the revered Scottish isle, from the Cuillins to the lesser known sea cliffs to the north of Portree.

Spanning from the North of the island to the South, this walk reveals the diversity that blesses the island - arguably unmatched across Great Britain.

Strong map reading skills, hiking experience and a sensible head are required for this walk.

Time taken: 6-8 days

Distance covered: 79 miles