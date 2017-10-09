Tesco among shops to ignore deadline for rejecting old £1 coins

Tesco is one of thousands of shops set to ignore the 15 October deadline for rejecting old £1 coins despite chaos concerns.

The Royal Mint and the Treasury, which set the deadline, wanted a clean break from the old coin, however 170,000 small shops have been advised by a trade association to continue taking them so to provide a “useful community service”.

While Tesco has joined Poundland have confirmed that they will continue to accept the old coins.

As of Sunday shops will be unable to hand out the coins. While they have the right to refuse them as payment there is no rule which stops shops from accepting them.

With 500 million remaining in circulation, the Royal Mint and the Treasury are concerned that the continued use of the old pound coins will lead to confusion.

A spokesperson for the Federation of Small Businesses said: “Shopkeepers will not want to let their loyal customers down by saying they cannot pay with a round pound if they do not have any other change. The changeover period has been fairly short.

“It would help if small firms knew they were allowed a short transition period to collect the old coins if they wish to and are willing to bank them, but not give out to customers. This would provide a useful community service, allowing customers a few weeks to get rid of the final few pound coins in circulation.”

The new 12-sided £1 coin was introduced into circulation in March in the hope that it would be harder to counterfeit.

Yet, some organisations, including Tesco, have yet to adapt to the new coin with some trolleys still only able to take the old coin.