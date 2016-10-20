Terror of the Big Grey Man of Ben Macdui

Many mountaineers have been left terrorised near the summit of Ben Macdui in The Cairngorms after reporting a strange presence and the creek of footsteps in the snow.

Professor J. Norman Collie, a highly respected scientist at University College London and experienced climber, was first to speak publicly about his unexplained experience on the summit when he gave a speech to the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Cairngorm Club in Aberdeen in 1925.

Recounting his climb of some 34 years earlier, he told fellow members that he “began to think I heard something more than merely the noise of my own footsteps” while returning back from the cairn.

Since Prof Collie’s account, the phenomenon, which has left even the hardiest mountaineers scared witless and running miles to safety - one even firing three gun shots in fear - has been attributed to the Big Grey Man of Ben Macdui, or Am Fear Liath Mòr.

Prof Collie recalled: “Every few steps I took I heard a crunch, then another crunch, as if someone was walking after me but taking steps three or four times the length of my own.



“I said to myself ‘this is all nonsense’ so I listened and heard it again but could here nothing in the mist.



“As I walked, the eerie crunch sounded behind me and I was seized with terror and took to my heels, staggering blindly among the boulders for four or five miles nearly down to Rothiemurchas Forest.



“Whatever you make of it I do not know but there was something very queer about top of MacDhui and I will not got back there again myself I know.”

Prof Collie’s statements is said to have unleashed many more accounts of strange happenings on Ben Macdui, the second highest mountain in the UK at 1,309 metres which is surrounded by an Arctic-like plateau.

Affleck Grey wrote the most authoritative account of these unexplained experiences in The Big Grey Man of Ben MacDhui.

In this, mountain rescue expert Pete Densham, who led the Cairngorms RAF Rescue Team during WWII, told of a “sudden impression there was someone near me” while close to the summit.

He recalled a sharply dropping temperature and became “conscious of crunching noise in the direction of the cairn.”

Suddenly overcome by fear, Densham ran for several miles until he reached Glenmore.

Mountaineer Alexander Tewnion told the Scots Magazaine in June 1958 about his strange encounter by the Corrie Etchachnan as he returned from the mountain.

Through the mist, he claimed to see a strange shape which then charged at him.

He said: “Without hesitation I whipped out the revolver and fired three times at the figure. When it still came on I turned and hared down the path, reaching Glen Derry in a time that I have never bettered.

“You may ask was it really the Fear Laith Mhor? Frankly I think it was.”

With folklore presenting the Big Grey Man as a 10-ft tall yeti figure, rational theories to explain these strange happenings on the mountain have been offered over time.

One such explanation is the Broken Spectre, a meteorological phenomenon which occurs at high altitude when the sun is low.

It creates an enormous shadow of the observer and can be accompanied by a circular rainbow.

