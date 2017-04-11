Terri is new YMCA president for city

The Chair of the Scottish Youth Parliament, Terri Smith, has been appointed President of YMCA in Edinburgh

Terri has been involved in youth participation for a decade, having started with the Edinburgh Youth Issues Forum at the age of just 12.

Since then she has won four consecutive elections representing Edinburgh Northern and Leith in the Scottish Youth Parliament and became Chair in July 2016.

Terri said: “I have a real passion for young people and in particular the role they can play in civic society.

“I was born and raised in Cables Wynd House and that’s the primary reason why I care so passionately at changing the lives of young people.”

Terri is also currently a trustee director of YouthLink Scotland and YoungScot.

Emma Brown, YMCA Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted to have Terri join as our President.

“Not only does she brings with her a wealth of experience and knowledge of young people and their participation, but also personal experience which will strengthen the future direction of YMCA Edinburgh.”

YMCA Edinburgh seeks to empower young people, children and their families across the city. In 2016 it supported 985 people from deprived and vulnerable backgrounds.

In the city, the association runs a range of tailored programmes including playschemes and holiday clubs, mentoring for vulnerable young people, after school and youth clubs, schools work and women and families’ work.

YMCA Edinburgh has just launched a £10,000 fundraising events appeal to ensure it strengthens and sustains the core funding of the charity.

Like many across the city, while project funding has been easy to gain, the core stability of the organisation has been more difficult to fund.

Ritchie Walker, chair of the association in the city, said: “The excellent work of YMCA Edinburgh is seriously threatened by our difficulties in financing the team’s coordination, management and operational base”

As part of the appeal there is a Charity Five a Side football tournament next month, a 24-mile sponsored Founders Day Walk from Leith to North Berwick in June and a yoga fundraiser.

YMCA is a Christian organisation open to people of all faiths and none. ​YMCA Edinburgh was established in 2006 having grown out of a project in Leith which was run by the local Methodist Church in the 1980s.