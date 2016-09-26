Tennent’s sends ‘emergency beer’ to boost St Andrews student campaign

Tennent’s Lager has sent an emergency pallet of cans to halls of residence at the University of St Andrews in response to a petition started by students to get Scotland’s favourite pint back on the union bar.

The brewery was contacted by members of the “St Andrews University Tennent’s Lager Appreciation Society” and is pledging to support the petition however it can.

Tennent’s will be returning the support shown from students by offering vouchers to redeem a pint of Tennent’s Lager in bars across St Andrews.

The Tennent’s team will also be engaging with students on their social channels and hope to see them enjoying a pint this week.

Claire Arnott, Head of UK Brand Activation at Tennent’s said: “We were touched when we read the articles and petition so thought sending some beer was the least we could do. There’s more to come over the next couple of weeks.”

Thomas Coombes, the St Andrews student behind the petition said: “The opportunity to drink Tennent’s is one which should be available to any student in Scotland.

“To take it away from us is to deprive us all of the only thing which keeps the student population going through the long winter nights.”