Tennent’s lager cans to display health guidelines

Cans of Tennent’s Lager are to carry updated weekly alcohol consumption guidelines in an industry first.

Brewer Tennent Caledonian said it was part of its commitment to promote responsible drinking and comes almost a year after the brand started publishing calorie information on packaging.

Revised last year, the UK Chief Medical Officer’s updated recommendations are for adults to drink no more than 14 units of alcohol a week.

A health report also said alcohol packaging should direct consumers to the Drink Aware website and advise against drinking while pregnant or trying to conceive.

The guidelines will start to appear on 24 packs of 440ml, 500ml and 568ml Tennent’s cans later this month.

Alan Hay, sales director at Tennent’s, said: “Responsible drinking is a key priority for Tennent’s and the C&C business. As a trusted producer and owner of brands that are enjoyed by drinkers across Scotland and the UK, it’s vital we encourage the responsible consumption of alcohol.

“Including the latest weekly unit advice on our packaging was the logical next step following our decision to be the first alcohol business in the UK to display calorie content on our products in 2016.”

C&C Group, which owns Tennent’s, will also include the guidelines on other brands such as Magners Cider over the next year.

Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood, said: “The UK Chief Medical Officer guidelines give the public the latest and most up-to-date scientific information so that they can make informed decisions about their own drinking and understand the risks alcohol may pose to their health.

“I welcome moves from the industry to update their products with the new low-risk drinking guidelines to help their customers make this informed choice.”