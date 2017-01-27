Ten of the most romantic restaurants in Edinburgh

WITH its mix of neoclassical and medieval architecture, Edinburgh is certainly a romantic place to be.

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about which restaurant provides enough wow-factor for a successful date night. We hope that our list of some of Edinburgh’s most finest eateries will inspire you to treat your loved one to a night of romance.

Locanda de Gusti

(102 Dalry Rd, EH11 2DW, 0131 346 8800)

For the ultimate Lady and the Tramp spaghetti experience, we heartily recommend Locanda de Gusti. The interior is intimate rustic, and although the menu is small, the authentic Neapolitan dishes really pack a punch.

Chef Rosario Sartore fell in love with Naples’ cuisine as a child in Italy, where the kitchen table was the centre of his home. His own Edinburgh family is proud to continue this tradition.

The savoury scents of freshly prepared breads make the mouth water as soon as you enter the restaurant, and the top-quality ingredients make every pasta or seafood dish a delight.

The menu changes daily, as it depends on the freshest possible meat and fish.

Depending on the menu, the catch of the day may be oven-baked with butter, lemongrass, fresh tarragon and garlic, and the pasta selection may include Locanda’s handmade fresh orecchiette pasta tossed with rich Scottish mixed meat and passata ragu sauce.

Main courses cost between £8.95 and £23.95.

Hemma

(73 Holyrood Rd, EH8 8AU, 0131 629 3327)

If your significant other is into Nordic Noir, then Hemma is an excellent choice for a date venue. “Hemma” means “at home” in Swedish, and that is how you will feel in its stylish yet relaxed dining room. Mix-and-match chairs bright colours and plenty of natural light make for an airy, contemporary feel, while vases of flowers and plenty of candles set the mood for romance.

Their classic Swedish fare includes smoked trout, smorgasbord platters and pickled herring, accompanied by fresh artisan bread from Manna House. However, they also offer firm favourites for the Scandi-skeptic, such as veggie burgers and Thai fish cakes.

Mains cost between £7 and £10.

The Dining Room

(28 Queen St, EH2 1JX, 0131 220 2044)

Although this is the dining room for a private members’ club, non-members are welcome to dine here, but it still retains its exclusive, sophisticated feel. The Scotch Malt Whisky Society are responsible for this elegant restaurant, pairing Georgian opulence with crisp modern furniture.

Upstairs, the swanky Society bar is normally for members only, but diners are allowed to pop up for a wee dram.

The Dining Room seats approximately 30 guests, making it especially intimate and ideal for an upmarket date. The tasting and à la carte menus make any occasion extra special, while the £20 set menu offers equally delicious fare but is also a real bargain.

Three courses from the à la carte menu cost £42, while the taster menu costs £75 per person.

Harvey Nichols Forth Floor Restaurant

(Harvey Nichols, St Andrew Square, EH2 2AD, 0131 524 8350)

Clothing stores aren’t normally home to fine dining, but Harvey Nichols breaks the mould with its exceptional brasserie and restaurant. The Firth of Forth gives it its name, as does the floor on which it is located.

The restaurant is a more formal affair, with deep red chairs and stiff white tablecloths, and is separated from the relaxed brasserie by a glitzy partition. You can also sit out on the terrace and enjoy a fabulous view of St Andrew’s Square. Modernity is the order of the day for the menu, full of fresh Scottish produce cooked using innovative techniques. Braised pork cheek and stone bass are among the restaurant’s most accomplished dishes.

The brasserie’s stunning white ceiling is covered in groovy circles, while the menu offers stylish tapas, refined dinners and even a premium breakfast for the early birds. At lunchtime, you can sample the butternut and lentil curry, or the smoked haddock chowder.

Three courses in the restaurant cost £32, while brasserie mains cost between £12 and £32.

Angels with Bagpipes

(343 High St, Royal Mile, EH1 1PW, 0131 220 1111)

The name of this restaurant may sound like someone just dreamed it up, but, in fact, it is derived from a carving in St Giles Cathedral’s ancient Thistle Chapel. With plenty of cosy corners to cuddle up in, this is another strong contender for Valentine’s Day.

Housed in a seventeenth century building, the restaurant already has a lot of character, but the décor enhances this even further: contemporary flower arrangements, ornate light fittings, rich fabrics and plenty of candlelight make for a very pleasant ambience.

Traditional Scottish fare like venison is brought into the 21st century by pairing it with chicory, carrot, tonka bean and sprouts. Those with a particularly sweet tooth will enjoy the chocolate brownie with peanut butter ganache.

Main dishes cost £14.95-£60.

The Stockbridge Restaurant

(54 St Stephen St, EH3 5AL, 0131 226 6766)

The low lighting and beautiful interior of this Stockbridge gem make it more than suitable for a successful date. Prints of works by the Scottish Colourists adorn the walls, and fairy lights bring a touch of magic. Dark grey walls set of the bright hues of the artwork and the gleaming gold of the large mirrors.

It was named as one of the top 100 restaurants in 2014, and no wonder, because the menu is full of delectable delights. Indulge your self with a starter of spiced pigeon breast, with expertly grilled halibut and roasted potatoes to follow. The desserts provide a new perspective on popular puddings, including the chocolate crème brulée and the banana tarte tatin.

Mains cost £20.95-£24.95.

The Pompadour by Galvin

(Princes Street, EH1 2AB, 0131 222 8975)

Edinburgh’s Waldorf Astoria is home to this beautiful rococo dream of a restaurant. Established in the 1920s, this ornate dining room was converted into its current incarnation in 2012 by the Galvin brothers.

Jeff and Chris Galvin have already bagged the Urban Restaurant of the Year Award, and continue to dazzle with their expert grasp of French cuisine. Views of Edinburgh Castle only make the experience of dining here even more charming, and the dishes completely conform to the Galvin brothers’ ethos: “quality and luxury in simplicity”.

French techniques and Scottish produce are combined to create such wonders as their roast fillet of Peterhead stone bass, or their tender Perthshire pheasant.

Three courses cost £58.

David Bann

(56-58 St Mary’s St, EH1 1SX, 0131 556 5888)

Vegetarians in particular will fall in love with this exquisite Old Town jewel, and, hopefully, also with the one who brought them there. The chef is like a magpie, taking the best flavours and cooking techniques from all over the world to create something new and different.

Although there is no meat on the menu, meat-eaters will be far from disappointed by the time they try one of David Bann’s delicious amalgams. The smoked and marinated tofu is a particular highlight, as is the olive polenta.

The dramatic lighting, small candles, silver accents and beautifully simple tables make for a fantastic atmosphere, and the location just off the Royal Mile means that an after-dinner walk is an excellent way to round off the night.

Main dishes cost £7.25-£13.50.

Rhubarb

(Prestonfield House Hotel, Priestfield Rd, EH16 5UT, 0131 225 1333)

In a 17th century Edinburgh mansion is this opulent restaurant full of rich historical details. You may feel like you are stepping into a period drama when you enter the room. Golden candlesticks glimmer in the flickering light, and the sumptuous reds and maroons of the fabrics make a big impression. Created by the brilliant mind behind The Witchery by the Castle, another date-night favourite, you can be sure of a date you’ll never forget, for all the best reasons.

The name of the restaurant may seem incongruous, but, in fact, the Prestonfield estate was the first in Scotland to propagate rhubarb. Due to the mansion’s history with this ingredient, rhubarb often appears on the modern European menu, for example, as the classic rhubarb and custard.

Three courses cost £36.

Empires

(24 St Mary’s St, Old Town, EH1 1SU, 0131 466 0100)

If big gestures aren’t your bag, then this discreet and delightful Turkish mezze restaurant will serve you well. You will feel as through a flying carpet has transported you to an unobtrusive corner of Istanbul, and the food will confirm this feeling. It’s a friendly, family-run business, but don’t forget to BYOB if you are so inclined. You can share Turkish tapas-style bites with your significant other, or treat yourself to a home-cooked meat, fish or vegetarian course. The perennial favourite, musakka, comes in both lamb and aubergine varieties.

The live music at Empires contributes to the atmosphere, with Greek, Turkish and flamenco musicians regularly appearing, as well as modern folk artists.

Main dishes cost £13.95.

