Ten arrested during Edinburgh fascist rally

POLICE Scotland have arrested ten people following a fascist protest in central Edinburgh today

Around 400 people outnumbered a group of 40 White Pride demonstrators in the protest held in Hunters Square and the Royal Mile on Saturday.

Police Scotland said three of the arrests related to religiously aggravated offences and the remainder were for minor public order offences.

Protesters against the demonstration included Tommy Sheppard, SNP MP, Ian Murray, Labour MP, Zareen Taj and Tasneem Ali, Muslim Women’s Association of Edinburgh, Richard Haley, Scotland Against Criminalising Communities and Donny Gluckstein, Unite Against Fascism Scotland.

Robina Qureshi, of Positive Action in Housing, said: “In an increasingly uncertain world, it has never been more important to speak up against hate and division and stand for unity and respect for diversity, Unite Against Fascism’s demonstration against White Pride reminds us all that the threat of modern day fascism is with us.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Edinburgh Division would like to thank local businesses and members of the public for their assistance and understanding during these events, which on the whole passed off peacefully.”

