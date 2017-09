Have your say

Temporary traffic lights will be in force on the A81 Glasgow Road near Burnbrae roundabout tomorrow.

The lights will be between Queens Court and a point northeast of Milngavie’s Burnbrae Roundabout from 9.30am tomorrow until 6pm on Wednesday.

Lights will be manually controlled between 7am and 7pm, each day.

The move is to allow Virgin Media to install new ducting.