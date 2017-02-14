Teenager Blake Ross, found ill on bus, dies

Police in Edinburgh can confirm that a teenage boy from the south of the city has died.

Blake Ross was reported missing from the Howdenhall area at around 3.15 p.m. on Saturday February 11.

Local officers launched a missing person investigation to trace the 13-year-old and he was subsequently discovered on a Lothian Bus at around 4 p.m. on Monday February 13, having taken unwell.

Blake was known to live with an underlying health condition and was taken to the Sick Kids Hospital where he sadly passed away at around 9 p.m. that evening.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are continuing.

Superintendent Lesley Clark of Edinburgh Division said: “This is a tragic death of a young boy and our thoughts are with Blake’s family at this very difficult time.

“In the coming days and weeks we will be working with our relevant partners to support his loved ones and provide them with alll the necessary support and assistance they require.

“In addition, we will be continuing to conduct our investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding Blake’s death and submit our findings to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and we would ask anyone with information regarding Blake’s movements between the afternoon of Saturday 11th February and Monday 13th February to contact us on 101.”