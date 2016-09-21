Technology to be placed at centre of Scottish classroooms

A new strategy aimed at increasing the use of new technology in Scotland’s classrooms could bring about a “transformational change” in education.

The Scottish Government hopes the blueprint will help more youngsters to develop the “digital skills that will be vital for life, learning and work in today’s increasingly digitised world”.

The strategy aims to develop the skills and confidence of teachers when using the latest technology, as well as making digital devices - such as computers and tablet devices - more accessible to all learners.

The digital sector supports 82,700 jobs in Scotland and contributes £4.5 billion a year to the economy.

The strategy states: “It is now difficult to imagine a job or industry that doesn’t involve some level of digital skills.”

Education Secretary John Swinney will reveal more about the Scottish Government’s plans as he launches a new digital schools awards programme.

Speaking ahead of the Scottish Learning Festival in Glasgow, he said: “Evidence shows technology in the classroom can enhance learning and teaching, lead to improved educational outcomes and equip our children and young people with vital digital skills.

Google to open training centre in Glasgow

“This strategy is a key part of the Scottish Government’s mission to raise the educational attainment of our children and young people.

“It sets out how we and our partners will improve children’s access to digital learning opportunities, develop teachers’ skills and confidence and ensure the use of digital technology is central to our curriculum.”

Mr Swinney added: “Technology can be a powerful and engaging tool to enrich learning. We are determined to support Scotland’s teachers to use technology to its best potential so children can improve their educational outcomes and develop skills that will be vital for their life, learning and work.”

For the strategy’s aims to be achieved, it says there must be “a transformational change in the way education in Scotland is delivered” adding that “such a change cannot materialise overnight nor by virtue of a small number of actions”.

As part of the programme, the Scottish Government pledges to provide “formal and informal” training for teachers to “equip them with the skills and confidence to utilise technology appropriately and effectively”.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY