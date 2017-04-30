Search

Taxi driver charged after Cowgate crash leaves three injured

A taxi driver has been charged after three passengers were injured in the Cowgate area yesterday. Picture: Google Maps

A taxi driver has been charged under the road traffic act after a crash in which his three passengers were injured.

The crash happened in Edinburgh’s Cowgate at around 9.20pm on Saturday.

The women are receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries at the Royal Edinburgh Infirmary.

Police said a 64-year-old man has been charged under Section 3 of the Road Traffic Act.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edinburgh Road Policing Unit quoting incident number 4400 of April 29.

