Tarmac on medieval cobbles to cost Aberdeen Council £10k

Tarmac laid over cobbles in the historic centre of Aberdeen will cost Aberdeen City Council more than £10,000 to rectify, it has emerged.

In what was dubbed ‘Cobblegate’, residents accused the council of vandalism after tarring over cobbles on Windmill Brae.

The cobbles - made from the city’s famous granite stone - have been a feature on the street for hundreds of years.

Councillors were told yesterday that the cost of the initial tarring stood at £2,700.

READ MORE: Tarmac laid over historic Aberdeen cobbles to be removed

The decision to remove the tarmac from the Windmill Brae cobbles has come with an additional price tag of more than £8,000.

George Street and Harbour area councillor, Michael Hutchison said: “We need to find a way to repair cobbles in a way that is much more sympathetic to our city centre, in a way that’s more sympathetic to the cobbles around it.

“I don’t think tar achieves that in any way, shape or form.”

