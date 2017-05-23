Talks held on creating Scotland’s first major FinTech Hub

Scottish Financial Enterprise’s FinTech Steering Committee this week held talks on creating the country’s first major FinTech Hub.

The group brings together key players from industry, academia and governments to drive forward the agenda and create an integrated FinTech ecosystem.

Kent MacKenzie of Deloitte. Picture: TSPL

At a meeting on Monday at Burness Paull’s offices in Edinburgh, the group explored next steps to secure the creation of Scotland’s first major FinTech Hub and looked at opportunities to encourage more people to consider a career in FinTech.

Graeme Jones of SFE said: “Collaboration is key to Scotland becoming a successful FinTech centre, we have all the pieces in the jigsaw here and the goodwill and determination to make it happen, but it is essential we work together to drive the agenda forward. Everyone around the table today is dedicated to bringing about a connected FinTech community now and to inspiring the next generation to see the potential for their future.”

Member of the Fintech Steering Committee include: Elaine Ballantyne, Edinburgh City Council; Andrew Berry, Deloitte; Jayne Cashmore, Royal Bank of Scotland; Murdo Connochie, KPMG; Danny Cusick, Scottish Enterprise; Gillian Docherty, the Datalab; Hugh Edmiston, Edinburgh University; David Ferguson, Nucleus; Stephen Flaherty, JP Morgan; David Goodbrand, Burness Paull; Sameer Gulati, Innovate Finance; Colin Halpin, HSBC; Ian Hanson, Skills Development Scotland; Derrick Hastie, Aberdeen Asset Management; Oliver Henderson, EY; Graeme Jones, SFE; Stuart Lang, EY; Mark Lee, Royal Bank of Scotland; Kent Mackenzie, Deloitte; John McGuigan, Standard Life; Sam Subesinghe, KPMG; Philippe Meyer, Avaloq; Graeme Rennison, Scottish Enterprise; Louise Smith, Royal Bank of Scotland; Derek Smith, Lloyds Banking Group; Christopher Woolard, FCA; Gavin Littlejohn.