Tablet withdrawn from sale amid metal fears

Two types of Scottish tablet have been withdrawn from sale amid fears that they may contain small pieces of metal.

Consumers who have bought Scots Tablet or Iron Broo Tablet made by Blairgowrie-based Athole Tablet, which mainly supplies Cash and Carry and wholesale firms, have been told they should return the products for a refund.

The company, which also makes traditional fudge, has already taken steps to withdraw the affected products from sale.

The affected batches are Scots Tablet with best before dates between 19/2/18 and 24/2/18 and Iron Broo Tablet with best before dates of 22/2/18 to 25/2/18.

A statement from Food Standards Scotland said: “If you have bought any of the above products do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

The firm said on its website that products are made to order and when wrapped or jarred have a nine month shelf life.

It added: “Athole Tablet manufactures handmade Scottish tablet drawing on 25 Years experience using traditional based recipes and manufacturing methods.”

Its customers include the Rotary Club of Elgin, the Ferrybridge Hotel in North Queensferry and Sugar & Spice in Arbroath.