SYHA opens new summer youth hostel in Edinburgh

Finding somewhere to stay in the captial this summer just got easier

Enjoy a purse-friendly stay in Edinburgh this summer and soak up the festival vibe thanks to SYHA Hostelling Scotland, who have just announced the opening of their Haddington Place Youth Hostel. From the 17th July till the 2nd September this contemporary hostel will offer single travellers or groups an affordable, central location. SYHA’s flagship 5-star Edinburgh Central Youth Hostel is nearby and will serve Haddington Place residents a continental or full Scottish breakfast as well as drinks from the fully licensed café.

Picture: contributed, the communal TV room, Hddington Place Youth Hostel

Haddington Place guests will enjoy premium en-suite and dorm rooms, high speed WiFi, bicycle storage and 24 hour help and assistance from the staff. Guests in the higher floors will benefit from views over the city.

SYHA Chief Executive Keith Legge said: “With the increase in customer demand we are delighted to be in the position to offer our guests a broader range of high quality, affordable accommodation in the capital city. Securing additional youth hostel accommodation in Edinburgh for the busy summer months has long been part of our strategy and Haddington Place, close to our Edinburgh Central Youth Hostel, is the ideal accommodation in the best possible location. From dorm beds to private en-suite rooms, SYHA can now offer an even wider range of affordable accommodation to families, groups, young people and individual travellers looking to make the most of the capital’s vibrant summer festivals.”

