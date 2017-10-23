SYHA announce refurbishment of flagship Glen Nevis hostel

SHYA Hostelling Scotland organisation has announced a massive redevelopment of their hostel at Glen Nevis in the highlands as part of their long-term strategy.

The charity, which promotes Youth Hostelling across the country, is transforming the hostel near Fort William to offer private en-suite rooms and shared dormitories, along with views of the Nevis mountain range.

Glen Nevis Hostel will close as of this week, and is due to re-open in time for the peak season in the summer of next year as a more contemporary venue.

The project is one of the main plank’s of SHYA long-term strategic plan which involves a programme of modernisation across their network of nearly 60 youth and affiliate hostels in Scotland.

The hostels accommodate 400,000 guests every year, making an estimated contribution to the Scottish visitor economy of £25m.

SYHA’s Chief Executive Margo Paterson said: “I’m delighted that the project is now underway and we’re looking forward to see the new youth hostel take shape over the coming months.

“We’re proud to be leaders in hostelling and this project truly reflects our mission, to make Scotland accessible to more people than anyone else, providing affordable, welcoming accommodation in the best locations across Scotland.

“This development comes quickly on the back of extensive improvements and upgrades to Aberdeen Youth Hostel and reflects our commitment to the modernisation of our network. We pride ourselves in excellent customer service, listening to our members and guests, understanding their needs and developing our network to offer them the best possible hostelling experience.

“We want them to discover the real Scotland with us.”