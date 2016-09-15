Switching trains for planes could save Scots hundreds of pounds

SWITCHING your train tickets for plane tickets could save you hundreds of pounds when taking a city break around the UK, according to travel site Skyscanner.

Research from the website has found that those travelling from Glasgow to Cardiff could be the biggest savers, with each person paying up to £117 less by choosing to fly.

Skyscanner say travelling by plane could be the best way to save money. Picture: Skyscanner

Glaswegians travelling to Bristol could also save over a hundred pounds per person, while those looking to return home from London to Edinburgh, Inverness or Glasgow could also find their bank balances better off.

It’s not just those flying out from Glasgow who benefit from the cost cutting either, flights from Edinburgh to Bristol and Aberdeen to Manchester are a whopping £296.80 and £116 (per person) cheaper than rail travel.

New research from the global search engine shows that domestic flight prices are down on average 3 per cent year on year with these figures being in stark contrast to rail travel, which rose again this year (1.1 per cent on average) with another fare hike (1.9 per cent) set to come into effect in January 2017.

The deals could see benefits for Scotland’s tourism too as average flight prices to the country from UK destinations have dropped by 2.8 per cent. Glasgow has seen a 6 per cent increase on domestic travel in the last year, while Edinburgh and Aberdeen have also seen increases.

It’s not just the price that makes choosing to fly the more attractive option, many travellers can also save time when it comes to their city breaks with those travelling from London to Inverness by plane instead of train cutting over 14 hours from their travel time - in addition to making a saving of £96.25 - and passengers flying from Glasgow to Bristol enjoying nearly 13 hours less travel time as well as a great saving of up to £116.80.

