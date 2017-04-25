‘Suspicious package’ sent to SNP MP John Nicolson’s office

Police sealed off a street in Kirkintilloch town centre after a suspicious package was sent to the constituency office of John Nicolson.

Staff at the SNP MP’s office alerted the authorities at 12.20pm.

Townhead, the main thoroughfare in the East Dunbartonshire town, was closed as a precaution by police officers shortly after.

Residents in the tenement building above the office were temporarily evacuated and the road shut to traffic and pedestrians.

A police spokesman said: “It is not yet known what the package is or if it is in anyway harmful.

“As is procedure for any suspect package police are in attendance and inquires are continuing.”

Townhead reopened to traffic at 3.35pm.

More follows.