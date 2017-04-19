Surge in bookings for small-ship charter firm in Hebrides

SINCE launching their third mini-cruise vessel in April 2017, the Majestic Line has experienced a massive surge in forward bookings.

There is now less than 5% of availability left for the 2017 season across all three vessels.

The Majestic Line veseels. Picture: Majestic Line

One third of cabin availability is already booked out for the 2018 season and private charter of the whole boat is currently 42% of all forward sales for 2018. The company also has several charter bookings for the 2019 season.

READ MORE: Highlands gearing up for busy tourist season

Marie McGhee, Marketing Manager said, “Our mini-cruise vessels, with only 12 guests on board, are perfect for a private charter holiday for a group of family and friends.

“It is the ultimate fun escape and unique adventure to the most remote and idyllic parts of the Hebrides. Guests can tailor the itinerary to suit their own dreams and desires while being totally pampered by our crew with full onboard hospitality – a true luxury.”

A view from the upper deck. Picture: Majestic Line

Small-ship cruising is a new, burgeoning tourism sector in the Hebrides, pioneered by the Majestic Line, a family business, now in its 13th year.

Private charter has grown steadily as an important market for the company; major celebrities have discovered the joy of taking off to explore remote places in complete privacy while the general public love the opportunity to do something exceptional, often to mark a special date or life change.

Marie said: “People from all walks of life book a private charter and everyone gets star treatment.

“A private charter has to be booked well in advance to secure a date which has no other bookings and people are now booking up to two years in advance to secure the date for their dream trip”.

The food served on board is a major selling point for charters. The Majestic Line has excellent Chefs who have the freedom to construct delicious menus from the best of local produce.

The Majestic line operates three vessels, sailing out of Oban with a choice of 3-night, 6-night and 10-night itineraries exploring different areas of the west coast of Scotland.

The Glen Massan and Glen Tarsan were converted from wooden fishing vessels designated to be scrapped.

When bookings reached capacity, the Glen Etive was built from steel in a small boatyard in the Clyde as wooden fishing vessels were no longer available and she was also very quickly booked out.

READ MORE: New Inverness Castle visitor attraction is a massive success

All vessels have ensuite cabins and spacious guest areas. Prices range from £10,000 for three nights, to £45,900 for a 10-night charter.