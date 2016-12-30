Sueno’s Stone glass panels smashed by vandals causing £10k damage

Glass panels housing one of Scotland’s most significant Pictish monuments has been smashed by vandals.

Police in Moray are appealing for witnesses after three glass panels at the Suenos Stone in Forres, were broken between the evening of Wednesday, 28 December, and Thursday, 29 December, 2016.

The damage is estimated to be in excess of £10000

PC Jamie Walker said: “It is disappointing for the community that this has happened and this type of behaviour will not be tolerated. We are appealing to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

The Sueno’s Stone was most likely sculpted by Picts to commemorate a battle against Viking invaders.

Local folklore, however, argues that this was the crossroads where Macbeth originally met the three witches. In the legend, they were eventually imprisoned inside the stone—should the stone be broken they would be released.