Sturgeon: Timescale for indyref2 could be pushed back

The SNP will demand that Scotland should have a second referendum on independence “at the end” of the Brexit process , its manifesto today states.

The document was unveiled in Perth today by the party and says an election victory for the party in Scotland in next week’s election would be a “triple lock” mandate for another vote on the constitution.

Nicola Sturgeon published the document on front of hundreds of supporters in at the city’s concert hall.

The First Minister said it is a manifesto which strengthens “Scotland’s hand.”

On independence, it says Brexit must not be imposed on Scotland “no matter how damaging it turns out to be.”

It adds: “Last year’s Holyrood election delivered the democratic mandate for an independence referendum. The recent vote of Scotland’s national Parliament has underlined that mandate.

“If the SNP wins a majority of seats in this election that would complete a triple lock further reinforcing the democratic mandate which already exists.”

Ms Sturgeon later confirmed that the timescale for a second referendum could pushed back beyond the Spring 2019 deadline she had originally set out. She claimed the initial timetable had been taken from Theresa May.

“If that changes then of course we will have to consider our timing in light of that.”

The First Minister said in a speech to delegates: “In these circumstances, any continued Tory attempts to block Scotland having a choice - when the time is right and the options are clear - would be democratically unsustainable.

“However, that will be a choice for the end of the Brexit process.

“I want to be clear today that this election also presents Scotland with a more immediate opportunity,

“ In the months ahead, we must make sure that our interests are not ignored in the Brexit negotiations - a vote for the SNP will make sure that Scotland’s voice is heard.

“A majority of people in Scotland voted to remain in the EU - but even many of those who voted to leave have real concerns about the extreme Brexit being pursued by the Prime Minister.

“To be taken out, not just of the EU, but also of the single market, puts 80,000 Scottish jobs at risk - it poses a real danger to our farmers and fisherman, our universities, our food and drink businesses, to almost every sector of our economy.

“That is why the Scottish Government published compromise proposals that would keep Scotland in the single market.”

The manifesto pledges an increase across the UK in the top rate of income tax - for those earning more than £150,000 - from 45p to 50p. The SNP has refused to do this in Scotland alone where it has these powers, amid fears high earners would move south of the border.

Ms Sturgeon also unveiled a “three point plan” to tackle poverty and inequality and increase the incomes and the living standards of families across the UK.

She said: “We will support moves over the next Parliament, working with business, to increase the minimum wage to the level of the real living wage.

“That means a living wage, by the end of the next Parliament, that will be slightly more than £10 per hour.”

She also indicated that she will lift the 1% cap on public sector pay hikes. It comes after she confronted by nurse Claire Austin about low pay.

“The 1% pay cap was designed to protect jobs at a time of spending cuts imposed by Westminster.

“And at a time of rising inflation, it is increasingly unsustainable.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “So for next year and in future years, we will not assume a 1% cap.”

