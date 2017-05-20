Sturgeon committed to indyref2 ahead of General Election

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said she remains committed to holding an independence referendum between autumn 2018 and spring 2019.

Her party has focused in recent General Election campaigning on telling voters their support can give Ms Sturgeon a mandate to influence the Brexit negotiations.

The First Minister announced plans for a second referendum after her efforts to secure a special deal for Scotland were rejected by the UK Government.

READ MORE: Katie Hopkins launches attack on Nicola Sturgeon

Her political opponents have accused her of distancing herself from plans for another independence ballot during the election campaign.

Speaking in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon said: “My position hasn’t changed and the Scottish Parliament has backed that position.

“But there is a priority now in this election and an opportunity in this election to strengthen Scotland’s hand in the Brexit negotiations, because Theresa May is not just pursuing Brexit, she’s pursuing an extreme form of Brexit that will put thousands of Scottish jobs on the line.”

READ MORE: Poll: Nicola Sturgeon enjoyes ‘highest approval in Scotland’

She added: “When we have clarity on the deal, and I am working on the timetable that Theresa May is talking about here, then Scotland should have a choice.”