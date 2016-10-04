Students set to get behind Charity Week Glasgow

GLASGOW is bracing itself to be bustling with bucketers, budding bakers and much more for Charity Week later this month.

Organisers behind Charity Week Glasgow are representing the city’s four university institutions this year.

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow Caledonian University, University of Glasgow and University of the West Scotland will join a number of higher education institutions and Glasgow community organisations in providing events for the fundraising extravaganza.

A spokeswoman said: “So whether you want to indulge your sweet tooth cravings at our renowned university campus bake sales or unleash your inner quiz master, Charity Week Glasgow will be sure to have an event for you.”

The story of Charity Week (CW) is one that has been shared globally for more than a decade.

CW for Orphans and Needy Children is a 100% volunteer led, non-profit organisation.

The project itself was founded in London in 2003 by a single student with one bucket as he aimed to fundraise for one cause - to help change the lives of orphans and needy children across the world.

With the support of Islamic Relief, Charity Week has grown from strength to strength with countries including Qatar, USA, Germany, Australia and Canada all having become part of the ever growing CW family.

Since its inception, Charity Week has attracted hundreds of institutions including universities which now take part in the project on an annual basis.

In 2015, the UK alone raised a staggering £699.675, the bulk of the international effort, contributing to over £4million which has been raised since the event began 13 years ago.

Charity Week has been able fund a great variety of projects around the world, including in war-torn Gaza where they are now able to give over 600 sick newborns life saving treatment as well as provide neonatal support courses to over 140 doctors three times a year.

This year, Charity Week will take place from the week beginning the 24th of October.

For more information visit www.charityweek.com and to keep up to date with the CW events held in Glasgow visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/CharityWeekGlasgow/.

