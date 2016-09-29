Student accommodation next to Mackintosh building opposed

Plans for residence accommodation next to Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s Glasgow School of Art have been criticised.

Glasgow School of Art (GSA), heritage groups, politicians and members of the public have lodged objections with the city council in relation to the proposal.

Plans have been lodged to develop the 1960s block currently standing next the art school and replace it with a 185-bed student housing development , including roof

gardens, study rooms, common areas and cinema room.

GSA director Tom Inns said that the development would “adverseley affect” the architectural character of the building.

In his objection he writes: “It is considered that the importance of the Mackintosh building and its special interest, as well as the setting within the conservation area, have not been given due

regard and, in conclusion, we consider that the proposal should be refused.”

The Charlies Rennie Mackintosh Society also argue that the development would impact on moves to gain World Heritage status for the site.

