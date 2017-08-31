Stretch of M8 to close from this weekend

Have your say

A section of the M8 motorway is set to partially close for around six weeks from this weekend.

Overnight work between Junction 28 at Glasgow Airport and Junction 30 at Erskine Bridge will begin on Sunday, September 3 and last until mid-October.

The westbound carriageway will fully close but the sliproad to the airport will remain open as work gets underway to replace the motorway barriers.

READ MORE: Video: First drivers cross new Queensferry Crossing

An offside lane will also close in the eastbound direction to insure safety of workmen.

Mid way through the works, the arrangement will alter with a full closure of the eastbound carriageway put in place. A westbound offside lane will also close.

READ MORE: Drivers in traffic chaos on first day of Queensferry Crossing

The works will be carried out between 8pm to 6am from Sunday to Thursday.

The repairs will cease overnight on Friday and Saturday to avoid busier periods.

Westbound traffic will taper onto the A737 to the Linclive Roundabout and join the M8 again at the St James Interchange.

Laura Gray, Scotland TranServ’s deputy planned maintenance manager, described how the company has been working closely with Glasgow Airport, Police Scotland, and local authorities to specifically schedule the “significant programme” of work.

She said the impact would be “minimal” on local commuters, businesses, and air passengers, adding: “Works will be carried out overnight, with traffic management only implemented once vehicle flow is satisfactorily low.”

The trunk road management company has replaced more than eight miles of barriers in the last 18 months.