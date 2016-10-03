Stray hamster found at RAF Lossiemouth, SSPCA say

The Scottish SPCA is seeking the owner of a hamster who was discovered at the RAF base in Lossiemouth.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was called on Tuesday after the hamster was spotted by a member of the public based at the site.

The hamster was taken to the charity’s animal rescue and rehoming centre in Aberdeenshire, where she has been named Lossie.

READ MORE - SSPCA in rehoming appeal as exotic pet rescues increase

Animal rescue officer Claire McGillivary said, “Lossie is a friendly wee girl who we think may belong to a family who lives in the base as there is accommodation there.

“The gentleman who found her was planning to put up fliers to trace her owner but has had no luck so far.

“Lossie is doing well in our care although she does seem a little bit stressed at the moment due to her new surroundings.

“We’d love to reunite her with her owner so if anyone in the area has lost a hamster they should contact our Drumoak centre on 03000 999 999.”

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY