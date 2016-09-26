Stranded Scottish sea cadets set to come ashore

Four Scottish cadets stranded on a ship in the South China Sea are set to dock later this week.

The Glasgow College cadets were due to get back earlier this month but have been left trapped off the coast of Singapore after shipping firm Hanjin filed for bankruptcy.

Ruaridh Hanna from Dingwall, David Gorniak from Springfield in Fife, Gavin McPhail from Paisley and a fourth cadet, who has not been named, have been in limbo since 31 August.

The cadets’ vessel, which is called the Hanjin Louisiana, is anchored near the Strait of Malacca, and has been set a date for berthing.

SNP Westminster Transport spokesperson Drew Hendry MP said: “The situation for these four Scottish cadets is still very concerning as despite the offer from CMI Offshore to help get the cadets home - they are still at sea.

“CMI Offshore had generously proposed to arrange a ship transfer vessel to get the cadets off and take care of all of the documentation required.

“All that was required was the go-ahead from Zodiac – the company the cadets have been placed with - and the Hanjin company itself. Zodiac are reported to have turned down this offer, which would have guaranteed the cadets return however I now believe that there is a proposal for the vessel to dock on the 28th of September.

“The cadets have been let down before when a previous ship transfer arrangement failed to materialise so we must now ensure that this proposed berthing happens.”

On Thursday, Hanjin’s share price jumped when its biggest shareholder agreed to lend the firm £41.5 million to allow it to offload the £10.7 billion worth of cargo its ships are carrying.

