Story of 91-year-old Serbian refugee to be told in animation

The story of a World War II refugee from Serbia who came to Scotland in 1947 is to be told in a new animation.

Theodor Davidovic was orphaned as a child and sold into domestic service, eventually joining the resistance movement to fight against Germany. After the war, which he says in the animation “got [him] his freedom”, he found himself in refugee camps in Italy and Germany, where he lived in tents.

Aged 22, he escaped the refugee camps and found his way to Scotland. Working initially as a coal miner, at 26 he met his future wife Betty - originally from Kinglassie - in a dancehall in Kirkcaldy.

The animation, created by graphic novelist Karrie Fransman in conjunction with charity Christian Aid, which provided food parcels for the camps where Mr Davidovic lived in Europe, is narrated by Mr Davidovic, who is now 91.

Mr Davidovic said; “I came to Scotland as a refugee in 1947 and I am grateful for the sanctuary and safety that I found and I couldn’t have been happier.”

He added: “When I was walking in the world as a refugee, there was at least peace in the world but now there is war and it is not people’s fault that they are refugees”.

Theodor Davidovic lived in European refugee camps after WWII

Sally Foster-Fulton, head of Christian Aid Scotland, said around one million refugees crossed into Europe in 2015 alone.

She said: “Christian Aid began as a response from churches in the UK to the refugee crisis after World War II. There is so much work still to do.

“Millions of people still have no safe place to call home - men, women and children - our brothers and sisters - forced to conflict, danger and persecution. This Christian Aid Week we invite people everyone to join us, standing in solidarity and support with refugees and those living in poverty.”

