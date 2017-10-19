Storm Brian: 80mph winds, traffic delays and blackouts expected

Have your say

A ‘dangerous’ storm headed for UK shores could cause floods, traffic chaos and power outages, forecasters fear.

Experts warn the storm, dubbed Brian, will bring winds of up to 80mph just days after Hurricane Ophelia killed three people in Ireland.

People battle the waves and high wind at Lahinch in County Clare on the West Coast of Ireland as Storm Ophelia hits. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning with the high winds expected to batter London and the south east of England throughout Saturday.

Scotland should escape the storm but will have scattered showers throughout the weekend.

READ MORE: Storm Ophelia: Aberdeen shrouded in darkness before 3pm

It also predicts a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain which could cause flooding and disruption on roads, railways and in airports.

Met Office forecaster Chris Page said: “It’s a very deep area of low pressure and the system coming through on Friday and there are warnings in force.

READ MORE: Storm Ophelia: why is the sky yellow?

“We’re looking at gusts in excess of 50mph winds in the warning area but with gusts of up to 80mph on the coast.

“We’re going to have discussions with Met Éireann, the company for the Republic of Ireland, and we will made a decision on whether to name the storm.

“At the moment it’s not been named.”

The Met Office warning added: “A spell of strong southwesterly winds is expected.

“Some coastal routes and communities are likely to be affected by large waves, with potential for flooding of properties.

“Some transport disruption is likely across the warning area, with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

“Short term loss of power and other services is also possible.”

Ophelia’s winds peaked at 100mph in Ireland and the storm’s tail end whipped large swathes of south west England.

Some 360,000 people were left without power during the storm.

Weather Company forecaster Dave Reynolds said ‘Brian’ could also cause blackouts.