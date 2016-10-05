Stockbridge Local: Swim & Revitalise in Stockbridge

Just because the darker nights are looming, we don’t have to hide indoors.

I escaped Stockbridge for a week and visited the charming Budapest where I stayed with former Stockbridge locals Felicity and Darren Ward, who have recently touched down in the Hungarian capital due to Darren’s rapidly expanding career. In 2012 Darren worked at Glenogle, the Stockbridge pool which Edinburgh Leisure had recently been refurbished by adding a modern twist to the traditional Victorian Baths. He was coaching local triathletes and open water swimmers. Darren was then approached to move to Dubai to coach elite swimmers for the Rio Olympic Games, where he was then snapped up by 3 x Gold and Silver medalist Katinka Hosszu to be the Director of Swimming & Head Coach of Katinka’s ‘Iron Aquatics’ Academy in Budapest.

As an ex-competitive swimmer and qualified swimming teacher, I have always realised the benefit of learning to swim when young, although not quite sure I had my first lesson under 12 months, maybe if I did I would have won more medals! I was delighted to be approached by Water Babies, an award winning baby swimming programme, which is established locally, and has been running for over 13 years in Edinburgh. They offer a fun, and innovative programme of classes 7 days a week in and around Edinburgh. They have the highest trained baby swimming teachers that are saving lives through water confidence and instilling safety skills in classes. The lessons provide wonderful bonding experience for parents, with babies starting the programme from birth to 12 months old. With this flying start, you never know you may have your own budding Olympian on your hands! Visit Stockbridge Local for details of how to win a free term of 10 lessons (worth £160)

I had the great pleasure of meeting the stunning Tara, a gentle calming character with a real love for the community and committed to helping others and supporting the environment. Join Tara for an energetic Ashtanga Yoga practice at Newtown Therapy and give yourself this time to focus on you and revitalize. The classes are fun, creative and link breath with movement. Tara will support you into postures and help you progress in a relaxed environment. Visit Stockbridge Local to receive 25% off a 5 or 10-day pass (worth £40 or £80) and win a 10-day pass (worth £80).

I was honored to be contacted by the lovely Donna and Emma from Bamboo Boutique, and visit their nail bar at their luxury salon conveniently situated on Henderson Row, whilst enjoying a delicious cupcake from Cuckoo’s Bakery around the corner. If that wasn’t special enough, then to enjoy a much needed blow-dry before a photo-shoot and press launch. I was very impressed by the personalised welcome, the friendly staff, the Indonesian themed gem of a spa and the vast amount of services on offer including medical facials, advanced massage therapy, Reiki and lash enhancements. Visit Stockbridge Local to get over 30% off 1-hour Treatment – Half-leg & Bikini Wax, Blow-dry & Glass of Prosecco (£45 instead of £65), plus WIN 90-min Hot Stone Massage (worth £60)

Stockbridge Local raised £1,500 for LifeCare

Over 100 Stockbridge locals and traders gathered at the Grange Club, who kindly provided the use of their stunning venue free of charge and, along with generous donations from Pickering’s Gin who laid on a fantastic drinks reception, there were delicious canapés and support from Armstrong’s of Stockbridge, George Mewes Cheese, Kenji Sushi, The Stockbridge Restaurant and Street Box Thai. The event was in aid of LifeCare which helps elderly become independent in Stockbridge and raised an £1,500. “I can’t thank the local community enough for their support and generous donations of prizes, raffle ticket purchases and support. This event was a great opportunity to bring Stockbridge locals and business owners together to enjoy some fine food and drink in The Grange Club while raising funds for a local charity which has just celebrated its 75th anniversary.”In excess of thirty prizes worth over £1,000 were raffled from a range of businesses including: Bamboo Boutique, Good Brother’s, Hectors, Patisserie FlorentinandThe Raeburn. The auction of a piece of a colourful abstract artwork of Arran, called ‘Sunset Coast’, which was generously donated by local Tommy Fitchett of Saorsa Art, based in Stockbridge raised an incredible £260. The entertaining auction was conducted by local JoJo Hernandez, owner of Stockbridge’sLilies & Dreams, and the winning bid came from yet another local, Harry Crombie of Stockbridge’s property management company Crombie & Co.

