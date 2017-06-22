Stirling Castle marks Battle of Bannockburn anniversary

Stirling Castle and its links to Robert the Bruce will be examined in a special tour to coincide with the anniversary of the Battle of Bannockburn.

The castle was passed between the English and Scottish several times during the Wars of Independence with the Battle of Bannockburn fought in its shadows on June 24 1314.

Its pivotal role in the story of Scotland’s nationhood will be examined in a series of tours this weekend which will also take in William Wallace and the 1297 Battle of Stirling Bridge and Edward I’s siege of the castle in 1304.

In the weeks before Bannockburn, the castle was besieged by Scots forces, led by Robert the Bruce’s younger brother Edward.

The keeper of the castle, Philip Mowbray struck a deal that the castle would fall to the Scots unless it was relieved by the English by midsummer.

As Edwards II’s large professional army advanced across Scotland, Bruce met the challenge, and faced down the English with large units of schilltrons, or spearmen, in a decisive victory staged over two days.

The tours will run twice a day from Friday to Sunday and are included in the normal admission price.

To book, visit www.historicenvironment.com