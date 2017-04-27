Still Game’s Ford Kiernan fined for Glasgow bar outburst

STILL Game star Ford Kiernan has been fined £800 for shouting and swearing at a female member of staff at a Glasgow city centre bar.

He pled guilty at the city’s Sheriff Court to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards the girl last August 1.

When the case called earlier this year defence lawyer Lorna Clark told the court the 55-year-old actor denied both charges he faced and a trial was set for June.

It was alleged Kiernan, from Glasgow’s Kelvinside, made lewd comments towards a female member of staff at Shilling Brewing Company, West George Street.

Prosecutors claimed he repeatedly directed comments that were “obscene and degrading”, as well as the charge of threatening and abusive behaviour.

The case was due to call on April 26 for a pre-trial hearing at the court.

But, Kiernan’s defence team and prosecutors arranged for an “accelerated” hearing, allowing the case to call 24 hours earlier.

When he appeared at the court he admitted the lesser of the two charges and continued to plead not guilty to the alleged “obscene and degrading” comments.

These pleas were accepted by the Crown and sheriff Joan Kerr fined the actor.

It is not known what comments were made by Kiernan towards the girl.

Kiernan was fined £3,500 in 2005 for assaulting a taxi driver in a road rage incident.

He hit William Kerr in the face and dragged him from a car following a heated row in a Safeway car park in Anniesland.

During it, Mr Kerr asked Kiernan if he thought he was “The Big Man” - one of the comic’s Chewin’ the Fat characters.

It was said at the time Kiernan was “ashamed” and that because of his work he often attracted unwanted attention, but he was particularly angry because the incident upset his children.

Speaking outside court at the time he said: “I have probably said enough about this. Let’s just say I don’t want to see another courtroom for a while.”