Still Game: Live 2 tickets set to go on sale

Tickets for the highly anticpated Still Game: Live 2 show are set to go on sale this morning.

Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill’s characters Jack and Victor are to return to the SSE Hydro for 10 shows next year, nearly three years after a successful run of 21 performances in 2014.

The pair will be back on our screens this month with a new series of the hit BBC show, with the first episode airing tonight at 9.30pm on BBC2.

The Live shows begin in February 2017. Tickets go on sale today at 10am.

To purchase visit the {SSE Hydro website|http://www.thessehydro.com/events/still-game-live-16332.aspx|link to site} or call the following:

Sales Phone Line: 0844 395 4000

Accessible Sales Phone Line: 0800 952 0110

