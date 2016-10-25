St Andrews students to walk one million miles for Ellie

A NEW walk is to be launched in memory of Ellie MacDonald, a Uist student, who died from cancer aged just 23 only weeks after graduating from St Andrews University.

Ellie’s mum Michelle, who herself has overcome breast cancer twice, is set to join family and friends and more than 100 students on 29 October at Cambo Estate in Fife and walk the nine mile coastal picturesque path to finish at Castle Sands in St Andrews.

It is a flagship event for “1 Million Miles for Ellie”, an appeal to raise £1m for cancer.

After adding up all the miles covered by participants, organisers hope to hit their million mile target. Money raised will be split between Cancer Research UK, which funds research in to 200 cancers, Maggie’s which offers free support to people with cancer as well as their family and friends and Macmillan Cancer Support which provides practical, emotional, financial and medical support to anyone affected by cancer.

Michelle, 51, of North Uist said: “Ellie was so precious to all our family and meant everything to me. Ellie made a bucket list before she died and it was packed full of adventurous plans.

“It showed how she really believed anything was possible. We’re keen to capture that enthusiasm, energy and inspiration in 1 Million Miles for Ellie.

“Our family are so grateful to the amazing students at St Andrews University for supporting us.

“This walk is going to be a huge success. It will be a lovely chance for our family to retrace Ellie’s footsteps and see some of the places where she was happiest during her time at university.”

More than £70,000 has already been raised since 1 Million Miles for Ellie started last summer.

Ellie was in her final year of a degree in management when she was diagnosed with bowel cancer in December 2013. The cancer spread to Ellie’s liver and she died at Ninewells hospital, Dundee.

