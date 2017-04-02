Spain ‘would not block’ independent Scotland EU application

Spain would not automatically veto an attempt by an independent Scotland to join the EU, according to the country’s foreign minister.

• What do you think of the scotsman.com commenting system? Have your say here

The chance to rejoin the EU and leave Brexit Britain behind has been one of the leading drivers behind the movement for a second referendum on Scottish independence.

It had previously been stated by Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy that Spain would block any Scottish application amid fears it would fuel Catalonia’s desire to seek their own independence.

The Spanish government now appear to have dropped those plans.

Foreign minister Alfonso Dastis dismissed the idea of a veto, though he insisted his nation’s government remain strongly opposed to the idea of Scottish independnence.

When asked if they Spain would block an application, Dastis was quoted in the Guardian as saying: “No, we wouldn’t.

“We don’t want it to happen,” he said. “But if it happens legally and constitutionally, we would not block it. We don’t encourage the breakup of any member states, because we think the future goes in a different direction.”

• Got a comment, complaint, suggestion or compliment about the scotsman.com website? Have your say here