Spain ask for clarification over Catalan ‘declaration of independence’

Spain’s prime minister Mariano Rajoy has demanded that Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont should clarify whether independence has been declared.

In a veiled threat, Rajoy said the clarity was required by the constitutional article that would allow Spain to intervene and take control of some or all of Catalonia’s regional powers.

Catalan regional government president Carles Puigdemont signs a document about the independence of Catalonia at the Catalan regional parliament. Picture; Getty

Rajoy issued the demand Wednesday following a special Cabinet meeting to respond to an announcement from the head of the wealthy Catalonia region that he was proceeding with a declaration of independence but was suspending it for several weeks to facilitate negotiations.

The Spanish cabinet has met to work out its response to an announcement from the head of the wealthy Catalonia region that he was proceeding with a declaration of independence, further fuelling Spain’s worst political crisis in decades.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who is due to address the national parliament later in the day, chaired the closed-doors meeting at the government’s headquarters in the Moncloa Palace, on the outskirts of Madrid.

Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont said late on Tuesday that he would proceed with the secession but would suspend it for a few weeks to facilitate negotiations. But the government has given little indication that it is willing to talk.

Supporters of an independence for Catalonia listen to Catalan president Carles Puigdemont's speech broadcasted on a television screen at the Arc de Triomf

In a highly anticipated speech, Mr Puigdemont said the landslide victory in the disputed referendum on October 1 gave his government in the regional capital, Barcelona, the grounds to implement its long-held desire to break century-old ties with Spain.

READ MORE: Catalan leaders sign ‘declaration of independence’

But he proposed that the regional parliament suspend the effects of the declaration to commence a dialogue and help reduce tension.

Mr Rajoy accused Mr Puigdemont of creating “deliberate confusion” and said he wanted to restore “certainty”.

The central government in Madrid responded that it did not accept the declaration and did not consider the referendum or its results to be valid.

Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said the Catalan leader “doesn’t know where he is, where he is going and with whom he wants to go”.

She said Mr Puigdemont had put Catalonia “in the greatest level of uncertainty seen yet”.

One of the government’s options on Wednesday could be to set about applying Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution, which allows the central government to take some or total control of any of its 17 regions if they do not comply with their legal obligations.

READ MORE: Scotland won’t follow Catalan civil unrest, says Nicola Sturgeon

This would begin with a Cabinet meeting and a warning to the regional government to fall into line. Then, the Senate could be called to approve the measure.

Some 2.3 million Catalans - or 43% of the electorate in the north-eastern region - voted in the referendum. Regional authorities say 90% were in favour and declared the results valid. Those who opposed the referendum had said they would boycott the vote.

Mr Rajoy’s government had repeatedly refused to grant Catalonia permission to hold a referendum on the grounds that it was unconstitutional, since it would only poll a portion of Spain’s 46 million residents.

Catalonia’s separatist camp has grown in recent years, strengthened by Spain’s recent economic crisis and by Madrid’s rejection of attempts to increase self-rule in the region.

The political deadlock has plunged Spain into its deepest political crisis in more than four decades, since democratic rule was restored following the dictatorship of General Francisco Franco.