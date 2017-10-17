Son of Rangers legend Terry Butcher, dies aged 35

The son of former professional footballer Terry Butcher has died, his family have confirmed.

Ex-Army Capt Christopher Butcher, who had served in Afghanistan, died on Monday morning.

In a Facebook post which confirmed his death, tributes were paid to the former soldier with a statement reading that ‘His death has hit the entire family hard’

His younger brother Ed described him as a “hero” and said he was the “best brother” he could have had.

The post read: “The family are together and we will release the dates of the funeral in due time,”

“We know how greatly he was loved and we’re sorry that we can’t call every person who knew him to tell them.

“Chris you were my hero, you were my best friend and you were someone I would throw myself in the way of a truck for.

“This is for you and thank you for everything you ever taught me and I will miss you for the rest of my life but you will never be forgotten.”