Soldier ‘slit ex-girlfriend’s throat from ear to hear’ court hears

A soldier murdered his ex-girlfriend by slitting her throat “from ear to ear” after she ended the relationship with her controlling and manipulative partner, a court heard.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

The soldier served and live at Glencorse Barracks. Picture; Gordon Fraser

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

A jury was played the 999 call when Alice Ruggles’ flatmate found her “blue” and covered in blood on the bathroom floor of the Gateshead home they shared.

In that call, Maxine McGill named Lance Corporal Trimaan “Harry” Dhillon as the suspect, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

Dhillon, who was a serving soldier with the 2 Scots with hopes of joining the special forces and who lived in barracks outside Edinburgh, denies murder.