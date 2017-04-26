Soldier jailed for 22 years for murdering ex-girlfriend

A SOLDIER based at Glencorse Barracks has been handed a minimum 22-year jail term after being found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend.

Lance Corporal Trimaan “Harry” Dhillon, 26, broke into Alice Ruggles’ flat in Gateshead last October and attacked her, leaving her to bleed to death on the bathroom floor.

Alice Ruggles

Newcastle Crown Court has heard that he became obsessed with the 24-year-old graduate, who worked for Sky, and stalked her when he realised she was moving on after their intense relationship ended.

Dhillon, a signaller with 2 Scots, denied murder and said Miss Ruggles died as a result of an accident when she leapt at him with a carving knife.

He told the jury they had been struggling, that he had tried to disarm her and she cut herself when he blocked a lunge, and the knife stuck in her neck when she fell to the floor.