Soldier goes on trial over death of woman found in flat

A soldier will go on trial charged with murdering a 24-year-old woman.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

The soldier served and live at Glencorse Barracks. Picture; Gordon Fraser

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Alice Ruggles was discovered with fatal injuries at her flat in Gateshead in October.

Lance Corporal Trimaan Dhillon, 25, denies her murder and will stand trial at Newcastle Crown Court .

Dhillon, also known as Harry, served with the Royal Regiment of Scotland and lived at Glencorse Barracks in Penicuik, Midlothian.