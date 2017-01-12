Society mag Tatler puts Moray primary in ‘top school’ list

TOP society magazine The Tatler has picked a Highland primary school as one of the best in the UK.

The up-market magazine produces an annual survey of top state schools in the UK, which this year includes Dyke Primary School.

Moray's Dyke Primary School picked out by Tatler. Picture: Tatler Magazine/PA Wire

Staff at the 90-pupil school are described as ‘fabulous and very conscientious’, while head teacher Stephen Simpson ‘does a great job’.

A former parent is quoted in the article as saying that staff make learning fun, and go out of their way to find opportunities for the pupils to engage in a variety of activities and sports. Parents and the local community are described as ‘one big family’.

Head teacher Stephen said it was ‘quite something’ for a London-based magazine of such a profile to include Dyke Primary in their list of top state schools.

“It’s the only school in Scotland to make it onto the list, so that’s quite an accolade from the parents that contributed to the survey,” he said.

“We all do our best to ensure the children enjoy their school days here,

leaving with confidence and a good level of education setting them up for the future.”

He stopped short of giving it full marks as the article states that Dyke is in Inverness-shire.

Getting his red pen out, he said: “Shall we say nine out of ten for overall accuracy?”

