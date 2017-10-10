SNP shouldn’t dismiss federal route to independence - Pete Wishart

Pete Wishart has said the SNP should not dismiss looking at federalism as a step towards independence and that the Yes campaign had let the Better Together campaign talk Scotland down.

Speaking at an Institute Economic Affairs conference event on the “economic myths and opportunities” of Scottish independence, he welcomed a report which looked at a “new constitutional settlement” for the UK and said that such an idea should be part of the conversation.

Discussing the prospect, he said: “There’s so much nonsense spoken about federalism,”

“This idea that somehow Scotland would be equal to some region of England in terms of a federal solution across the UK is totally, utterly unacceptable to this party.

“But any proposal for an international, federal UK is, I think, something we should welcome and treat as part of that conversation about the future of our country.”

Speaking about the 2014 referendum he stated that the Yes campaign had let the No side get away with “presenting the case substantially, that economically rich Scotland, resource-rich Scotland, Scotland that has so many fantastic economic opportunities would fail as an independent country.

“Somehow, we have let the Unionists get away with this, and we must never ever allow this to happen again.

“We must start to redesign and recharter our economic case for independence that starts by saying what a wonderful country this is, how economically prosperous we are, the fact that we are in the top 30 per capital when it comes to economic input, that our productivity is through the roof, and record high employment and record high unemployment, and this is a successful nation.”