SNP manifesto: End austerity, tax raise and own immigration policy

The SNP’s manifesto would see an extra £118 billion invested in public services and Scotland having its own immigration policy.

Deputy leader Angus Robertson said the SNP would end austerity and fund its spending plans by delaying reducing the deficit and increasing tax revenues by raising income tax to a new 50p rate.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Robertson said immigration was “profoundly important” to Scotland’s economy.

He added: “We want the opportunity for people to come and to go, and what we certainly don’t want is a restrictive immigration policy imposed on us by Westminster which is going to damage our economy and our public services.”

