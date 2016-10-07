SNP gain seat from Labour in Glasgow council by-election

The SNP continued its advances in former Labour strongholds by gaining a Glasgow City Council seat from the party.

Meanwhile south of the border, Ukip took a council seat from Labour in the latest local by-elections despite its current leadership crisis and news of an altercation among its MEPs.

The SNP gain was in Glasgow’s Garscadden/Scotstounhill ward in a by-election following the death of a Labour councillor.

SNP candidate Chris Cunningham won with a large swing from Labour.

Labour won 3 out of 4 seats in the ward in 2012, taking 62 per cent of first preferences to the SNP’s 27 per cent. Mr Cunningham won the by-election with 43 per cent of first preferences.

First-preference voting was: SNP 2,135, Lab 1,944, C 510, Green 242, LD 97, Ukip 83. Turnout was 23.8 per cent.

SNP Business Convener Derek Mackay said: “This is a fantastic result and is the testament to the hard work of our candidate and activists who’ve overturned a huge Labour lead.

“This result is further confirmation that after nine years in government people are continuing to place their trust in the SNP and our strong record of delivery and success in government and our ambitious plans to keep Scotland moving forward – as well as showing that Labour are increasingly out of touch with voters in their traditional heartlands.”

The Ukip victory came at Hartlepool in a contest in the Headland & Harbour ward following the resignation of a Labour councillor.

Voting was: Ukip 496, Lab 255, Putting Hartlepool First 155, C 41, Patients Not Profit 36, Ind 26.

The turnout was low at 17.8 per cent. Ukip had not contested the seat in the previous election in 2014.

In other contests, Labour rebuffed challenges from Plaid Cymru to hold two seats at Caerphilly, in the Gilfach and Risca East divisions. Labour also overwhelmingly held a seat at Bolton (Rumworth ward).

Conservatives held a seat at East Devon (Exmouth Brixington).

Results were due later from by-elections at: Highland Council (Culloden & Ardersier) following the death of a Labour councillor; and Basingstoke & Deane (Basing) following the resignation of a Conservative councillor.

