SNP accused of ‘airbrushing history’ over Indyref2 announcement

THE SNP has been accused of trying to airbrush history after the party’s look back at the main political events in its review of the year failed to mention the decision to call a second independence referendum.

The review contains no mention of the First Minister demanding another vote, or the decision to postpone it according to The Herald.

During the election, the SNP lost one-third of its seats, falling from 56 to 45 but remained the largest party overall in Scotland.

The review of 2016/17, came out on Thursday alongside the SNP’s accounts showing an upward graph of the trajectory of the party at UK and Scottish elections, as well as a brief on the general and local elections.

However, it does not mention the Bute House announcement on March 13 which proposed a second referendum leading many to critise the party in regards to ‘airbrushing’ events.

The review also mentions that the SNP “lost many excellent parliamentarians including Angus Robertson and Alex Salmond”.

Salmond, who lost his seat in Gordon, has went on record to state that he timing of a second indy ref was “completely wrong” for the SNP, but added that it was not Ms Sturgeon’s fault for failing to see Theresa May would act out of character.

Conservative MSP Mile Briggs told The Herald: “The SNP’s reckless demand for a second independence referendum was such a flop, Nicola Sturgeon has now tried to airbrush it from history.

“Unfortunately for her, people will not forget how she tried to use Brexit to push ahead with a divisive referendum vote. She should now do the decent thing: not just take it out of SNP literature, but take it off the table for good.”

A spokesman for the SNP said: “We’ll leave the Tories to snipe from the sidelines, while we get on with the job of standing up for Scotland and working to avoid the calamity of a job-destroying extreme Brexit.”