SNP accused of abandoning new homes pledge

The SNP has been accused of failing to fufil a menifesto pledge to build 50,000 new affordable homes.

The claim came after the housing minister suggested the budget had been cut.

Over the course of the next parliament, the SNP had promised to deliver the new homes, however, a housing shortage, mortgage limitations and political uncertainty is driving up prices making many homes unaffordable.

The Scottish Government had said that the 50,000 affordable new homes would be delivered by 2021 and result in a 67% increase in affordable homes in the country.

Despite the claim, the housing minister Kevin Stewart said that the ‘vast majority’ of the homes will be built.

He said: “We are determined to increase and accelerate housing supply and have set out a five-year commitment to deliver at least 50,000 affordable homes, including 35,000 homes for social rent, backed by more than £3 billion investment.

“The vast majority of these will be new-build.

“As well as building new homes, we will also work to bring empty homes back into use and support local authorities and housing associations in acquiring new social housing stock.

The ‘failure’ in housing had been criticised by opposition parties.

Pauline McNeil, Scottish Labour’s housing spokeswoman said: “It looks like the SNP is abandoning its target to build 50,000 homes over the course of this parliament.

“It this is true, it represents a serious breach of the promise made to this parliament.

Gousebuilders and housing charities are in agreement that the 50,000 target was already below the level of new homes Scotland needs.

Adam Lang, the head of communications and policy at Shelter said that the pledge of new homes was welcome but stated that it was ‘the pledge to deliver 35,000 more homes to be available for social rent that will make the biggest difference to those most in need,’