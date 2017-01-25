Sled dog racers return to the Highlands

THE annual Siberian Husky Club Sled Dog Rally is coming to Glenmore in the Highlands this weekend.

Organised by the Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain, in partnership with Forestry Commission Scotland, this year will mark the 34th anniversary of the event.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Mountain Film Festival to showcase extreme sports

With eight adult classes and two children’s classes this event, which grows in popularity every year, will feature 250 ‘mushers’ - aged 8–60 - and over 1,000 dogs running in teams of two to eight.

Brian Duff, for Forest Enterprise Scotland, said: “It’s great to welcome the huskies and their owners back to Glenmore for another year.

“It’s a fantastic event that makes for a great day out for spectators and competitors.

“We have the sort of terrain and conditions that make for some good, exciting racing so it promises to be an action packed week-end.

“There will also be lots of people out walking our trails but a couple of sections will be used for the racing.

“We want to ensure that walkers, spectators and participants stay safe so we urge everybody coming along to please observe and obey all site signage.”

Huskies will race on part of the ‘Loch Morlich Trail’ - south of the loch - and on sections of the ‘Pine Knoll Trail’ throughout the day on both Saturday and Sunday.

READ MORE: Unusual and idyllic cottages in Scotland

The Hayfield car park will also be closed to the public over the weekend but all other Forestry Commission car parks will be free of charge.

The rally starts at 9.15am on both days and will feature racing throughout the day on 4–7 mile routes. In the event of there being no snow, the dogs will pull wheeled rigs.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland